SJC Fire Rescue: 1 dead in early morning apartment fire

ST. AUGUSTINE SHORES, Fla. – A state fire marshal and St. Johns County fire investigators are at the scene of an apartment fire where a person died Wednesday morning. The fire started before 7 a.m. in a complex on Prestwick Place in St. Augustine Shores, according to the department.

Investigators haven’t released a cause of the fire or the victim’s name. Firefighters did say they were able to quickly extinguish the fire once on the scene.

The fire was contained to one unit at the apartment.