Yulee football player Alex Murphy dies from ATV accident injuries

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A heartbreaking update to a story earlier this month.

Yulee High School football player Alex Murphy died on Wednesday morning after battling injuries he sustained in an ATV accident earlier this month. Murphy was 15 years old. News of his passing was posted on the Yulee High School Athletics Facebook page.

It has been a difficult month for the Yulee community. Yulee Hornets mascot Jacob Berglund died on Easter after a battle with leukemia.

Murphy had been battling his injuries since the accident. Earlier this week, Murphy had been taken off life support and was moved into hospice care.

A Facebook post giving an update on his condition said that the accident caused Murphy to lose 95% of function in the left side of his brain. Had Murphy regained consciousness, his quality of life would have been significantly diminished.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Murphy fell off the back of the four wheeler and hit his head on the pavement during the incident on April 2.

FHP says a 15-year-old driver and 17-year-old passenger were also on the ATV at the time of the incident. Troopers had said that charges were on hold as it monitored Murphy’s health condition.