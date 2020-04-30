Fernandina Beach High student who died in crash remembered by classmates, teachers & friends

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Neighbors, classmates, friends and teachers from Fernandina Beach High School gathered Wednesday evening to pay tribute to Kylar Parker, a student who died in a crash.

For nearly an hour, more than 100 cars drove through the Woodbridge neighborhood with people passing by Parker’s home to show their support for his family.

The vigil was organized by the Mighty Marching Pirates Band family to remember “Mello Man.”

“He plays the mellophone and he’s a pretty mellow dude,” said Susan DeVan, president of the Fernandina Beach Band Parents Association. “One of the funniest people that you would ever meet.”

Loved ones described the junior as a gifted musician who was quiet but always goofy.

“He was always laughing,” said Kamryn Williams, one of Parker’s friends. “I saw him in the hall with a big smile on his face all the time.”

Due to COVID-19, his bandmates couldn’t organize the group memorial they hoped for, so they brought the love to Parker’s family.

Through car windows -- flowers, pictures, letters and signs were handed to helpers in masks and gloves to wipe them down before giving them to the family.

With every passing minute, the memorial outside the house grew bigger and bigger.

A GoFundMe account has been started to help the family with expenses.