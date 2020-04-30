Stanton’s assistant principal, IB coordinator both relieved of duties

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The assistant principal of Stanton College Preparatory Academy was arrested Thursday on a charge of aggravated battery on a pregnant woman in an incident in which her daughter was also arrested for domestic battery.

In an unrelated incident, the school’s International Baccalaureate coordinator was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

According to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Julia Gaiter flagged down a police officer Wednesday evening and said she was being attacked by her mother, Sonya Rahming, Stanton’s assistant principal. According to the report, Rahming was arguing with her daughter, who she wanted to move out, and this dispute became physical.

While the officer saw so signs of injury, both were arrested and bonded out of jail hours later.

According to Duval County Public School, Rahming began with the district as a math teacher at Forrest (now Westside) High School in August 2006. She became an assistant principal in 2007 at Douglas Anderson School of the Arts and moved to Stanton in 2009.

In a second incident, the school’s IB coordinator, Benjamin Nasrallah, was accused of inappropriate conduct with a student. He was reassigned from his school duties Wednesday pending an internal investigation by both the Duval County School Police and the district’s office of professional standards.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Children and Families have also been notified.

Nasrallah started as a school counselor at Stanton in August 2016 and became IB coordinator in July 2017.

Both employees were reassigned to roles with no student contact while the district completes its investigations.

“Stanton, as you know, has the highest expectations and standards for our students,” Principal Nongongoma Majova-Seane said in a statement. “I am tremendously disappointed to learn of these allegations and events. We will cooperate as necessary with all investigations and ensure that Stanton’s high standards are upheld.”