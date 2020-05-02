1 person seriously hurt in Buckman Bridge crash

Published: May 2, 2020, 6:51 pm Updated: May 2, 2020, 8:00 pm

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Multiple lanes on the Buckman Bridge were shut down Saturday evening following a crash involving an injury.

The crash happened on westbound Interstate 295 just before 6:30 p.m. and involved multiple vehicles.

According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, one person was trapped in a vehicle following the crash.

The person was removed from the vehicle and taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to JFRD.

Three westbound lanes were shut down while the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and JFRD worked the crash.

JFRD said drivers can expect traffic delays in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.