Clay County deputy accused of having sex with teenage girl

Published: May 2, 2020, 8:11 am Updated: May 2, 2020, 9:13 am

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – The Green Cove Springs Police Department announced Saturday it had arrested a Clay County sheriff’s deputy on a charge of lewd battery on a minor.

The 15-year-old victim’s mother alerted Green Cove Springs police on Tuesday that she believed her daughter had been sneaking Clay County Deputy Travis Pritchard into the family’s home late at night to have sex.

Green Cove Springs officers spoke with the underage victim and found cellphone evidence of the relationship. They also learned the 36-year-old deputy had originally met the girl near Clay High School and believe that the sexual relationship had gone on for several months.

Green Cove Springs detectives then posed as the victim which led to more incriminating messages by the deputy.

The 36-year-old was arrested early Saturday morning as detectives say he was attempting to meet the girl to have sex again. Police said Pritchard was on duty at the time.

Detectives said there’s evidence Pritchard knew the victim was a minor and told her to keep their sexual encounters a secret.

During the investigation, detectives say they gathered evidence that Pritchard having inappropriate contact with other underage minors. They are now investigating to see if there are other victims.

Green Cove Springs police ask anyone with more information on this case or other possible victims to call them at 904-297-7300 immediately.