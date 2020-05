Published: May 3, 2020, 10:41 am Updated: May 3, 2020, 10:51 am

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At least one person suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash Sunday morning on Arlington Expressway, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The crash, which was reported by police about 10:15 a.m., happened near Cesery Boulevard.

It was not immediately clear how many people were injured in the crash.