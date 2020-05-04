Coming soon to St. Augustine: A drive-in movie theater

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Calling all movie buffs — a drive-in movie theater is coming soon to St. Augustine.

Epic Theaters announced over the weekend that the Oldest City will become the location of its third drive-in movie theater in Florida, joining sites in Clermont and West Volusia.

The company has not yet released an opening date for the theater, but its Facebook post offers details on what moviegoers can expect once the drive-in is up and running.

Movies will be projected onto the west wall of the theater’s parking lot at 112 Theatre Drive, and moviegoers will be allowed to park in the lot until it fills up.

Audio will be available through each vehicle’s FM radio.

Two feature films will be shown each night with the first showing at dusk and the second 30 minutes after the first showing ends, the company said. Prices start at $20 a car.

It’s worth noting that the cost of admission doesn’t include the prices of snacks and drinks, which will be available at a refreshment stand on site.