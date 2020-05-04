JSO: Man shot to death by 6 officers after domestic dispute

Published: May 4, 2020, 4:57 am Updated: May 4, 2020, 5:30 am

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead after 6 Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officers shot him outside his home in the Fort Caroline area. Police were called to the home after the man’s girlfriend made a 911 call after midnight Monday.

She said the two had been arguing and that he hit her and fired a gun into a couch before she left to call for help.

Officers said the man did not comply when they ordered him to come out of the house several times.

When he finally did, police said he reached for his back pocket, where he had a gun. Six officers fired their weapons, killing him.

None of the officers were injured. They are on administrative leave, which is standard in shootings involving officers.