Clay County coronavirus testing in high demand; appointments filling up
County will have five sites open at various locations over next 2 weeks
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Testing for COVID-19 hasn’t been readily available in Clay County until this week, and county officials said the demand at some locations has been so high that appointments for some days are no longer available.
A limited amount of testing supplies mean only 120 tests can be administered per day.
To guarantee you’ll be tested for COVID-19, call 877-252-9362 to make an appointment.
Appointments will be made every 10 minutes.
All locations are open 8 a.m. to noon.
To be tested, you MUST be a Clay County resident. Signs and symptoms are not required to be tested.
Bring an ID, pen and COVID-19 Testing form filled out from alert.claycountygov.com. Forms will also be available on site.
Here are the dates and locations:
Keystone Heights
Little Rain Lake Park
6725 Little Rain Lake Road
Monday, May 4, and Tuesday, May 5
Middleburg
Omega Park
4317 County Road 218
Wednesday, May 6 (no appointments available), and Thursday, May 7 (limited appointments available)
Green Cove Springs
County administration building staff parking lot
477 Houston St.
Friday, May 8 (no appointments available), and Monday, May 11
Oakleaf
Oakleaf Community Park
3979 Plantation Oaks Blvd.
Tuesday, May 12, and Wednesday, May 13
Orange Park
Walter Odum Park
450 Parkwood Dr.
Thursday, May 14, and Friday, May 15
Clay County, which has extended the local state of emergency through May 8, is also offering to help those in need of food assistance. Click here to learn how to register online.
