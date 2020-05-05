Clay County coronavirus testing in high demand; appointments filling up

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Testing for COVID-19 hasn’t been readily available in Clay County until this week, and county officials said the demand at some locations has been so high that appointments for some days are no longer available.

A limited amount of testing supplies mean only 120 tests can be administered per day.

To guarantee you’ll be tested for COVID-19, call 877-252-9362 to make an appointment.

Appointments will be made every 10 minutes.

All locations are open 8 a.m. to noon.

To be tested, you MUST be a Clay County resident. Signs and symptoms are not required to be tested.

Bring an ID, pen and COVID-19 Testing form filled out from alert.claycountygov.com. Forms will also be available on site.

Here are the dates and locations:

Keystone Heights

Little Rain Lake Park

6725 Little Rain Lake Road

Monday, May 4, and Tuesday, May 5

Middleburg

Omega Park

4317 County Road 218

Wednesday, May 6 (no appointments available), and Thursday, May 7 (limited appointments available)

Green Cove Springs

County administration building staff parking lot

477 Houston St.

Friday, May 8 (no appointments available), and Monday, May 11

Oakleaf

Oakleaf Community Park

3979 Plantation Oaks Blvd.

Tuesday, May 12, and Wednesday, May 13

Orange Park

Walter Odum Park

450 Parkwood Dr.

Thursday, May 14, and Friday, May 15

Clay County, which has extended the local state of emergency through May 8, is also offering to help those in need of food assistance. Click here to learn how to register online.