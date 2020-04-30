Clay County offers help for families who need food during pandemic

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The need for food is rising for families facing unemployment in Clay County.

Clay County Emergency Management Director John Ward said the county has started a food box operation with the help of state and federal partners.

“We receive multiple truckloads of food in or we go get it, and then we actually box it into seven-day meal boxes, and then it's distributed out to our various areas,” Ward said.

Despite the economy beginning to reopen Monday, according to an executive order from Gov. Ron DeSantis, it could take some time for families to get back on their feet.

The county’s human services team was told to prepare for the food box operation to continue to grow through the end of June.

Ward said the county must justify the amount of food it's requesting from the state, so they ask residents to register before they show up at a food distribution location.

Just go to Alert.ClayCountyGov.com and click the link for food distribution registration. Then fill out and submit the form.

You’ll get an email with a barcode to take to one of these six locations: