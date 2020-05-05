Coronavirus: Nike donating 30,000 shoes to health care workers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Nike is donating thousands of sneakers to health care workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The company has partnered with the nonprofit Good360 to deliver 30,000 shoes to workers in Chicago, Los Angeles, Memphis and New York.

Sneakers are also being sent to hospitals across Europe.

Nike says it is sending the Air Zoom Pulse, a shoe designed specifically for someone who would be on their feet for long shifts.

The company is also sending 95,000 pairs of mild compression socks to New York and Los Angeles.