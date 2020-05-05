Folio Weekly ceasing operations & shutting down due to pandemic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Due to the “economic freefall" brought forth by the COVID-19 pandemic, Sam Taylor, publisher for Folio Weekly, said Tuesday that the weekly Jacksonville magazine will cease operations.

“If you have been among our loyal readers, you are a treasure to me,” Taylor wrote in a story on the magazine’s website.

Taylor said he’s also picked this moment to retire.

The alt-weekly publication has been around since 1987. Before the decision to shut down, Folio Weekly announced in late march that the publication would be going monthly starting in April, according to Florida Politics.

Here is the full statement from Taylor: