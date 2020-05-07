Authorities: Putnam County deputy attempting to shoot attacking dog accidentally hits self

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A Putnam County deputy who was attempting to shoot a dog that had latched onto his ankle accidentally shot himself in the process, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday night.

The spokesperson said a deputy went to the home on Arrowhead Drive at about 7 p.m. looking for a runaway who has been found at the home in the past. The Sheriff’s Office said the deputy was speaking to a woman at the door when a dog, described as a pit bull mix, charged at him and bit him in his ankle.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the deputy reached for his gun to shoot the dog, but the dog moved out of the way and the deputy accidentally shot himself in the foot.

Investigators said the deputy was hospitalized and was expected to be OK. The Sheriff’s Office told News4Jax that the home is a known drug house.

The Sheriff’s Office said no charges have been filed against the dog’s owner.