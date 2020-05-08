Food4Frontline: UF Health workers treated to soul food dinners

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Restaurants continue to deliver meals to frontline workers as part of the Food4Frontline campaign.

At UF Health in Springfield, hundreds of healthcare workers and first responders were treated to dinner on Thursday night.

Members of the Gamma Rho Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Inc. jumped at the chance to help those who are helping others.

“The frontline workers, they don’t even have enough time to think about who they’re going to secure a meal during their shift,” said Joan Williams, president of the Gamma Rho chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Inc. “We want to keep the momentum going, we want to keep the morale up and this is a great way to do it!"

Soul Food Bistro’s food truck served up some of the dishes it is most well known for: turkey, pork chops, macaroni and cheese and green beans.

“We’re proud to be a local business that’s able to support our local hospital," said Jean Rene, the executive manager of Soul Food Bistro.

Since launching Food4Frontline, viewers have helped News4Jax serve more than 2,560 meals with food served from 11 different restaurants.