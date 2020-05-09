Bicyclist hit, killed after colliding with truck on Blanding Boulevard

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 28-year-old man was killed Saturday morning while riding a bicycle when he collided with a pickup truck on Blanding Boulevard, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. just north of Suzanne Avenue.

According to troopers, the bicyclist was riding south on the northbound sidewalk along Blanding. The truck was heading north in the outside travel lane.

Troopers said the bicyclist entered the outside travel lane of Blanding, colliding with the right side of the truck.

Troopers said the bicyclist, who was not identified, died at a nearby hospital.

The driver and passenger of the pickup truck were not physically injured, FHP said.