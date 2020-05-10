Dr. Frances Bartlett Kinne, former president of JU, dies at 102

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Dr. Frances Bartlett Kinne, chancellor emerita and former president of Jacksonville University, has died, the university announced Sunday. She was 102.

Born on May 23, 1917, in Story City, Iowa, Kinne dedicated 62 years of her life to serving JU, its students and the community of Northeast Florida.

Kinne began her career at the university in 1958 as a humanities professor and became the first female College of Fine Arts Dean in the world in 1961. She was named President of JU in 1979, becoming the first female president of a Florida university. Under her leadership, the university established what is now the Davis College of Business, the Keigwin School of Nursing, the Aviation program and the Linda Berry Stein College of Fine Arts.

“Known for her unquenchable optimism, her joy for life and her selfless service to others, Kinne was most proud of her connection with students," the university said in a statement. "She continued to counsel and inspire hundreds of Jacksonville University alumni, as well as academic and corporate leaders, throughout her life.”

JU’s student center, Frances Bartlett Kinne University Center, bears the Kinne name due to her charitable endeavors, as do the Kinne Garden at Wilma’s Little People School, Frances Bartlett Kinne Welcome Gallery in the University’s Frisch Welcome Center, the Frances Bartlett Kinne Auditorium at Mayo Clinic Jacksonville, the North Wing of the Bertha Bartlett Public Library in Story City, Iowa, and the Frances Bartlett Kinne Alumni & Development Center at Drake University.

JU will hold a memorial service later this year to honor Kinne.

JU Alumnus and President Tim Cost released the following statement on Kinne’s death:

“The Jacksonville University family has lost a dear friend and a beloved guiding star. Fran Kinne was truly an original, a visionary. She seemingly pioneered the importance of ‘leaning in’ and ‘servant leadership’ decades ago. Her optimism was impenetrable and tenacious; nothing could break her will from creating a positive approach to every opportunity. And she had the rare ability to impart that relentlessly positive spirit in everyone she met.

"Fran was always thinking of others, even when facing her own personal health challenges late in life. And at age 102, she still had the sharp wit and boundless energy that enabled her to so beautifully connect with people, encourage them, extend a kind word. That was her life‘s purpose, to improve the world one person at a time.

"Jacksonville University is the institution it is today thanks to Fran Kinne. Our university motto is fiat lux – let there be light. Until her final days, Fran embodied that guiding principle. She filled our world with light, joy, hope and courage. While we are humbled today by her passing, we are forever grateful for the time we had with her, and for the wisdom and leadership she modeled for us. If a person’s legacy is determined by the impact they have on the lives of others, then Fran’s is immeasurable. It will extend through generations and around the globe for years to come with an enduring challenge to each of us: to live life as well as she did. She will forever be in our memories.”