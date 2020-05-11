3 Jacksonville officer-involved shooting deaths ruled justifiable

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The State Attorney’s Office has ruled as justifiable three fatal shootings by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, including two on the same day in December 2018. The three cases will now be reviewed by JSO’s Response to Resistance Board, which will determine if the officers followed departmental guidelines for the use of deadly force.

On Dec. 12, 2018, 43-year-old Georgia carjacking suspect Jason Connell was fatally shot at the Motel Six at 812 Dunn Avenue . A field training officer and a recruit were checking a car that turned out to have been stolen from Georgia. A woman was detained by the recruit when she came out of a room and then Connell came out with a bag and a gun. He dropped the bag and fired one shot at Officer Christopher Jimenez, who fired 15 shots in return, killing Connell. The man was an ex-convict who told people he was never going back to prison and would kill any officers who tried to arrest him. The State Attorney’s Office cleared Jimenez Feb 27.

Also on Dec. 12, 2018, 18-year-old robbery suspect Dylan Thomas was fatally shot at the Lakes of St. Augustine Apartments , 11001 Old St. Augustine Road. Thomas had robbed a food delivery girl. While he gave the money, he was confronted by Officer Harold Berry, who fired two shots when Thomas pointed what turned out to be a BB gun at him. The case was ruled justifiable on March 2.

On July 19, 2019, 33-year-old Frankie Feliciano was shot and killed while threatening a man in a wheelchai r who as carrying a knife at the intersection of State and Madison Streets. Officer Tyler Landreville fired three shots 35 seconds after he arrived on scene. The man in the wheelchair said Landreville saved his life. The State Attorney’s Office cleared Landreville March 18. (NOTE: Landreville was previously cleared in the 2016 fatal shooting of Vernell Bing.)