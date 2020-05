3 Jacksonville officer-involved shooting deaths ruled justifiable

On Dec. 12, 2018, 43-year-old Georgia carjacking suspect Jason Connell was fatally shot at the Motel Six at 812 Dunn Avenue . A field training officer and a recruit were checking a car that turned out to have been stolen from Georgia. A woman was detained by the recruit when she came out of a room and then Connell came out with a bag and a gun. He dropped the bag and fired one shot at Officer Christopher Jimenez, who fired 15 shots in return, killing Connell. The man was an ex-convict who told people he was never going back to prison and would kill any officers who tried to arrest him. The State Attorney’s Office cleared Jimenez Feb 27.