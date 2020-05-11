Will Jacksonville Beach have fireworks show this 4th of July?

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – With less than two months until Independence Day, Jacksonville-area leaders are having to make difficult decisions including whether or not to have fireworks shows amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday night, Jacksonville Beach’s city manager will be discussing the plans with city council members about whether to move forward with a fireworks show or to cancel it.

The virtual briefing will be held at 6 p.m. via video conferencing. A decision is not expected during the city council briefing.

Beachgoers will attest that the Fourth of July is extremely busy at Jacksonville-area beaches, especially when there are fireworks shows.

“It’s pretty crazy,” said surfer Neal Nordin. “It’s crowded.”

The fireworks show brings tens of thousands from all over, but this year could be different because of the coronavirus pandemic.

As the state reopens partially, leaders are mulling over the best approach to the annual celebrations, which have been going on for several years after a few years without fireworks shows.

The administrative decision is ultimately in the hands of Jacksonville Beach City Manager Mike Staffopoulos. He told News4Jax Monday afternoon that has not made up his mind just yet and that’s why he says he’s talking to council members to see how they feel.

He said the deadline for the decision is the end of May.

The city of Jacksonville usually allocates $20,000 for the Jacksonville Beach show, but the city of Jacksonville Beach spends additional money on public safety measures, such as extra police officers, lifeguards and emergency services.

Staffopoulos added all other city-sanctioned events have been canceled through June, and he’s working to make the best decision given the current times.

Beachgoers have their own opinions.

“If people are nervous about getting sick or people with respiratory problems or anything like that, you have the choice to stay home,” said Lauren, a military member who just returned from deployment overseas. “That’s what’s great about America.”

Nordin believed it wasn’t right. “It’s too many people too soon,” he said.

“We can keep our distance, put our masks on,” said Kenza Elbakkal, who was at the beach with her family.

Jacksonville Beach Mayor Charlie Latham said it was a difficult decision to make because the pandemic is unprecedented and has been unpredictable. He said it’s a tough line between opening the city and minimizing health risks. He said, as of now, he has not made up his mind on where he stands on the issue.

Duval County beaches were closed to the public on March 20. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry decided to partially reopen them April 17 for limited hours and activities. They were open again 24/7 on May 4, with orders for social distancing.

Meanwhile, the city of Jacksonville is planning a fireworks show downtown over the St. Johns River, COJ spokeswoman Nikki Kimbleton said Monday afternoon.

“At this time, we are planning for fireworks on the 4th of July,” Kimbleton said. “As we get closer to the date, we will determine any necessary precautions related to COVID-19, including social distancing, in order to keep the public safe.”

In Clay County, the fireworks show at Moosehaven in Orange Park is still being discussed.