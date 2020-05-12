Cancellation of 4th of July fireworks still up in the air

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The city of St. Augustine addressed concerns over whether or not the annual Fourth of July Fireworks display will be held this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A Special City Commission meeting was held Monday night where they decided to cancel the fireworks celebration based on a presentation from City Manager John Regan about similar firework cancellations in neighboring communities.

Regan then issued an apology Tuesday for presenting inaccurate information about decisions from Jacksonville Beach and Daytona Beach.

“I presented information regarding the City of Jacksonville Beach and the City of Daytona Beach fireworks’ celebration that was not fully vetted for accuracy. I stated that those cities had cancelled their displays when, in fact, their final decisions are still pending. Flagler Beach has cancelled their fireworks and parade,” Regan said. “It is my responsibility to ensure that the information I provide is accurate and I sincerely apologize to the City Commission and our community for working with erroneous information.”

As a result of the error, the city of St. Augustine plans to schedule a mid-May City Commission meeting to re-evaluate a decision on the fireworks celebration that ensures public health, safety and well-being.

The final decision will take into consideration the governor’s phased COVID-19 re-opening plan, the impacts of neighboring community decisions and avoiding unnecessary expenditures, according to the city manager’s statement.