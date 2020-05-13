Jacksonville-area hospitals seeking plasma donations from COVID-19 survivors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Memorial Hospital and Orange Park Medical Center announced Wednesday that they are participating in a national study to determine whether plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients may benefit people currently hospitalized with severe or life-threatening cases of the coronavirus.

As part of the study, the hospitals are seeking eligible volunteers from the area to donate plasma to help current patients in need.

“We are proud to take part in this important study. We are asking for the help of our community to spread awareness about plasma donation for patients facing COVID-19 not only here in Jacksonville, but also around the world,” said Cory Darling, chief operating officer at Memorial Hospital.

Currently, there is no proven therapy for people who are diagnosed with COVID-19, but there is a long history of successful viral infection treatment using convalescent plasma, according to health experts. After someone is infected with a virus-like COVID-19 and recovers, their blood contains antibodies that their immune system produced to help them fight off the virus. By infusing this plasma into patients who are facing severe cases of COVID-19, their immune system might more effectively be able to fight the virus. Recent examples of this approach have occurred during outbreaks of coronaviruses like SARS-1 and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), but additional clinical data and more plasma donations are needed to determine the effectiveness in treating COVID-19.

“It’s important to remember that although an individual has had COVID-19 and recovered, they may be less vulnerable than someone who has not been infected, but they should still follow the recommended precautions such as handwashing and social distancing,” said Dr. Bradley Shumaker, chief medical officer at Orange Park Medical Center.

The success of the study depends on the continuous collection of plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients. People who tested positive for COVID-19 and have since tested negative can help by donating plasma through LifeSouth. To find out more about the donation process, eligibility and locations to donate in Jacksonville, call the dedicated COVID-19 Plasma Phone Line at 833-582-1971.

Memorial Hospital and Orange Park Medical Center are two out of 172 hospitals participating from the HCA Healthcare network in the student, which is being led by the Mayo Clinic and supported by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.