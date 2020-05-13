Man charged with murder in deadly shooting in East Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man after a deadly shooting on Tropic Drive in East Arlington.

Police arrested Pedro Navarro, 48, and charged him with murder. The shooting occurred on April 24.

The man shot, who was not identified, died at a hospital during emergency surgery.

Anyone with additional information in the shooting was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.