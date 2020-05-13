Power restored to nearly 20,000 after Clay Electric equipment repair

Published: May 13, 2020, 8:25 am Updated: May 13, 2020, 9:28 am

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – An outage which interrupted electric services for almost 20,000 people in the Orange Park, Oakleaf Plantation and Argyle Forest areas Tuesday morning has been restored.

The Clay Electric outage map shows 18,390 services were affected at the height of disruption. Services were restored in just over an hour.

On Facebook, the co-operative said there was a problem with a transmission line that feeds two substations.

9 A.M. UPDATE: Power has been restored to most members and we are working as quickly and safely as possible to turn on... Posted by Clay Electric Co-op on Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Kathy Richardson with Clay Electric said a fault current in a substation opened a transmission breaker, causing the outage. It’s a protective system reaction feature and everything worked as it was supposed to, according to Richardson.