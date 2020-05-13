SJC small businesses impacted by coronavirus can apply for aid

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Starting Wednesday, small businesses located within St. Johns County can apply for grant money to help them get back on their feet amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each business can receive up to $5,000 and must be used for rent, mortgage, utilities or payroll.

The Donut Experiment on King Street in the nation’s Oldest City may be small, and a little obscure. Inside, deliciousness is served up daily. Despite the effects of coronavirus, this business is doing well. Rebeca Newmann is proud to work there, and in St. Augustine.

"We have a bunch of tourists coming in and out," Nemann said. "It's not just during the summer. It's not just because we're a tourist town. It's genuinely beautiful."

Beautiful and filled with small businesses. Starting Wednesday, those businesses impacted by COVID-19 closures can apply for up to $5,000 in relief money. To qualify, they must meet certain requirements.

For instance, the business must be located in St. Johns County, open for at least one year, and have between five and 20 employees. The county said that it includes part-time and 1099 workers. Applicants must also be in good legal standing without any court-ordered obligations. These can include things like bankruptcies and liens. The businesses must also have at least tried to apply for other state or federal assistance, but not received any money as of yet.

Even though business is good, Donut Experiment has made adjustments and is working with fewer employees. Overall, Rebeca Newmann has high hopes for other small businesses throughout St. Johns County.

"I think it's great for the counties to step up and offer grants for businesses that have failed," Newmann said. "That is great."

This does come with a catch. If a business is approved, the money is received can only be used through June of this year. Non-profits or businesses based inside of a home are not eligible.

For more information on how to apply, click here.