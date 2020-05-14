No bond for Middleburg man charged in mom’s murder

Published: May 14, 2020, 9:53 am Updated: May 14, 2020, 10:37 am

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A Clay County man suspected of killing his mother made his first appearance in court Thursday morning.

Cameron Kirk, 41, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of his 65-year-old mother, Paula, who has been missing since March and is now presumed dead, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Kirk, who is represented by a public defender, remains in custody at the Clay County jail where he is being held without bond.

The charge stems from a search warrant executed Tuesday night at the family’s home on Sherwood Drive. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies found decomposing human remains believed to be Paula Kirk’s inside the home.

Cameron Kirk left the home during the search but was found a few miles away shortly after the remains were found, deputies said. He was arrested on the murder charge and booked into jail early Wednesday morning.

Neighbors told News4Jax there has been a visible law enforcement presence at the home recently.

“For the past several weeks, a couple going in and out,” neighbor Jason Wheeler said. “Probably two to three officers every week or so going in. Now a large police presence.”

News4Jax crime and safety analyst Ken Jefferson says in cases where human remains are found, the investigation can take quite awhile.

“They’ve got to be methodical. Take their time,” Jefferson said. “They’ve got to make sure that they’re covering every piece of evidence in that house, so they’re going to scour that house from top to bottom to make sure they don’t miss anything.”

Kirk’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 9.

Scott Johnson contributed to this report.