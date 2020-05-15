Here’s what some Northeast Florida gyms are doing before reopening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Jacksonville on Friday, where he announced that gyms in Florida can reopen starting on Monday.

Under the guidelines laid out by the governor, gyms can reopen at up to 50% capacity with social distancing measures in place. The governor said people who are working out should sanitize the machines and surfaces they touch after use.

At Burn District Fitness on Beach Boulevard, owner Brittney Bennett said they are planning to welcome members back on Monday with reduced class sizes.

“I’m very excited,” said Bennett. “It’s almost like the first day of school going back into the gym.”

Bennett said they are having their facility professionally disinfected over the weekend and that they will make sure everyone is properly spaced out during their workouts.

YMCA of Florida’s First Coast announced on Friday they will reopen on Monday, May 25 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Y is implementing a phased approach to reopening.

“One of our priorities is to keep our members and our staff safe and keep the community safe,” said Eric Mann, the president and CEO of the YMCA of Florida’s First Coast. “There will be a little more time and process getting into the Y and then our classes will be sized appropriately for the size of the class."

When the Y reopens, members and staff will need to follow certain guidelines:

Updated hours of operation will vary by branch, with time allotted for active older adults and vulnerable populations. Facility capacity and class size will be limited to meet social distancing guidelines. Reservations will be required for some programs and classes.

Upon return to work, Y staff (apart from lifeguards on active duty and Group Exercise instructors teaching class), must wear face masks during their shift.

All members and staff will have temperatures monitored upon entry into Y facilities and are required to practice social distancing.

Hand sanitizing stations and disinfectant wipes for equipment will be provided throughout the facility.

New stringent cleaning and disinfecting protocols are also being implemented throughout all areas of Y facilities and program sites. The Y will only use cleaners on CDC List N: Disinfectants for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

During the first phase of reopening at YMCA facilities -- open gym, swim lessons and adult and/or youth sports will not be available.