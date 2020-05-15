Get pumped, Florida: DeSantis hints gyms will open soon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to announce when gyms can reopen at a news conference Friday in Jacksonville, a day after hinting that what he’ll have to say will make Floridians happy.

The governor’s coy remarks came Thursday during an appearance in Doral where he acknowledged that the counties hit hardest by coronavirus, Broward and Miami-Dade, will begin reopening as soon as Monday.

“This is a virus that, if you’re in good shape, you’re probably going to be OK," DeSantis said. "So, why would we want to dissuade people from going to be in shape?”

Letting gyms reopen wouldn’t be a surprise coming from the governor who has encouraged healthy people to take advantage of opportunities to go outside for fresh air and exercise.

“It’s like 90-plus percent of the folks under 65 that have had fatalities have had serious conditions, and many of that has been tied to obesity,” DeSantis said.

The announcement comes nearly two weeks after much of Florida began lifting restrictions intended to curb the spread of coronavirus as part of the state’s effort to recover from the financial fallout of coronavirus.

For the past few weeks, gyms and fitness centers have been shut down unless they are:

Amenities of hotels with a capacity of 10 people or less;

Amenities of a residential building;

Interior to any fire or police stations, or;

Located inside any single-occupant office-building

It’s likely that the next step in the state’s recovery would allow gyms to reopen at limited capacity with strict social distancing and sanitation measures in place. DeSantis did not go into detail on Thursday.

“The phase one that we did did not include all of the steps that we could have done under the guidelines, so I’ll have an announcement on that tomorrow,” the governor said.

As of Thursday morning, the Florida Department of Health reported 43,210 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 and 1,875 people have died.