Lot J Coronavirus testing suspended Saturday due to weather

Published: May 16, 2020, 11:32 am Updated: May 16, 2020, 11:44 am

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Coronavirus testing at Lot J at TIAA Bank Field was suspended on Saturday due to weather.

Testing is scheduled to resume Sunday at 9 a.m.

As of Friday, at least 7,959 of the state’s COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized at some point since the outbreak began. Notably, that figure does not represent current hospitalizations.

It’s unclear how many people have gotten better since testing positive. The state has not provided data on the number of people who have recovered.

According to the health department, as of Friday, 629,895 tests have been administered in Florida. The vast majority of those (585,010) have been negative, 747 were inconclusive and 1,409 more results are pending.