Kitten rescued from storm drain thanks to St. Johns County Fire Rescue
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – St. Johns County Fire Rescue personnel on Saturday rescued a kitten from a storm drain.
Fire Rescue said it received a call Saturday afternoon about a duckling stuck in a storm drain, but when the first responders arrived, they realized it wasn’t a duckling. It was a kitten.
The kitten was rescued and now has a new “fur-ever” home, Fire Rescue said.
