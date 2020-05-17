85ºF

Kitten rescued from storm drain thanks to St. Johns County Fire Rescue

Colette DuChanois, Web producer

A kitten was rescued Saturday from a storm drain.
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – St. Johns County Fire Rescue personnel on Saturday rescued a kitten from a storm drain.

Fire Rescue said it received a call Saturday afternoon about a duckling stuck in a storm drain, but when the first responders arrived, they realized it wasn’t a duckling. It was a kitten.

The kitten was rescued and now has a new “fur-ever” home, Fire Rescue said.

Posted by St. Johns County Fire Rescue on Sunday, May 17, 2020

