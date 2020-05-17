Rollover crash blocks both lanes of Town Center Blvd
FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office issued a traffic alert for drivers Saturday at 8:30 p.m. after a single car rollover crash blocked both lanes of Town Center Boulevard in Fleming Island.
CCSO said both directions are blocked at the Thunderbolt Road intersection. Drivers in the area are advised to use an alternate route.
No word yet if anyone was injured in the crash.
🔺TRAFFIC ALERT:— Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) May 17, 2020
We are on scene of a single vehicle rollover traffic crash. Town Center Blvd is blocked in both directions at Thunderbolt Rd. Please use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/8J0ALcQEib
