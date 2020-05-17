Rollover crash blocks both lanes of Town Center Blvd

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office issued a traffic alert for drivers Saturday at 8:30 p.m. after a single car rollover crash blocked both lanes of Town Center Boulevard in Fleming Island.

CCSO said both directions are blocked at the Thunderbolt Road intersection. Drivers in the area are advised to use an alternate route.

No word yet if anyone was injured in the crash.

We will update this story as more details become available.