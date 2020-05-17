74ºF

If you are disabled and need help with WJXT’s or WCWJ's FCC public inspection file, call (904) 393-9801.

Local News

Rollover crash blocks both lanes of Town Center Blvd

Chloe Walker, Associate producer

Tags: Clay County
The Clay County Sheriff's Office warned drivers to take an alternate route after a rollover crash blocked both lanes of Town Center Boulevard Saturday evening.
The Clay County Sheriff's Office warned drivers to take an alternate route after a rollover crash blocked both lanes of Town Center Boulevard Saturday evening. (WJXT)

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office issued a traffic alert for drivers Saturday at 8:30 p.m. after a single car rollover crash blocked both lanes of Town Center Boulevard in Fleming Island.

CCSO said both directions are blocked at the Thunderbolt Road intersection. Drivers in the area are advised to use an alternate route.

No word yet if anyone was injured in the crash.

We will update this story as more details become available.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.