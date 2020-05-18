Work-from-home mandate ends Monday in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mayor Lenny Curry’s work-from-home order expires Monday for Jacksonville, meaning some employees will be headed back to the office for the first time in nearly two months.

Although the mandate has ended, Curry is still encouraging employers to allow workers to work remotely if they can, particularly those with children and those in vulnerable populations.

Curry said that he’s spoken to many business owners and felt that in those conversations most would continue to allow employees to work remotely if they were able to do so.

Everyone’s job situation is different, so you will need to ask your employer about specific accommodations for your exact situation.

The citywide change comes as gyms are allowed to reopen across Florida and restaurants can expand from 25% capacity to 50%, according to new orders from Gov. Ron DeSantis pushing the state forward in phase one of reopening.

Curry said last week that he’s made the case to DeSantis that Duval County is “prepared to implement phase two in the very near term in a safe and responsible way.”

Later in the week, he said what exactly phase two would entail is still being evaluated.

“However, if you look at phase two in the White House plan, that doesn’t mean we would necessarily do everything in phase two. We may, but we may not,” Curry said. “We’re evaluating that on a day-by-day basis."

Curry said one key piece to moving forward is having quality data, which is which the city will be enhancing testing capacity in Duval County.

“Part of the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act funding we received from the federal government will go toward standing up additional testing sites in all corners of our community,” said Curry, who added information will be announced once these locations and others become available to the public.