Some Jaguars staff allowed to return to TIAA Bank Field with restrictions

Published: May 19, 2020, 6:11 am Updated: May 19, 2020, 6:25 am

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – TIAA Bank Field Stadium reopens to the Jaguars today after NFL announced teams could begin reopening facilities on May 19. NFL Facilities have been closed since mid-March.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to all 32 teams Friday reiterating protocols. The memo reads that teams must be,

in compliance with any additional public health requirements in their jurisdiction, and have implemented the protocols that were developed by league medical officer Dr. Allen Sills and distributed to all clubs on May 6. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell

The opening of the Bank includes the following restrictions:

Only 50% of staff are allowed to return but the number of people in the building cannot exceed 75 people.

Players are not allowed to return unless they are receiving rehab or medical treatment from the essential staff.

Head Coach Doug Marrone and his staff will not return likely until all 32 NFL team coaches can return to their respective facilities.

The NFL is encouraging the wait so when football resumes, everyone will be on an equal playing field, all having had the same amount of time to train.

The NFL has released its regular-season schedule and at this time said t expects to play it as planned. If all goes according to normal, Super Bowl champions, The Kansas City Chiefs, will host Houston on September 10 in the NFL’s annual kickoff game.

Development in the coronavirus pandemic could change the schedule, however. The NFL said it is making multiple contingency plans to prepare for a scenario that either delay, shortens, or alters the football season.