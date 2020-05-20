Golden Isles anticipating many visitors over Memorial Day weekend

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – Glynn County officials are expecting a big turnout this Memorial Day weekend. With this in mind, they want to hammer home that people need to be safe and continue practicing social distancing.

Georgia beaches have already seen people return, since reopening late last month.

A Glynn County spokesperson says the last few weekends have brought out some crowds. With beautiful views and sparkling ocean water, it's easy to understand why people enjoy spending time at the beach in St. Simons Island, Georgia. There are many reasons Phil Scott moved to the area.

"We like being able to go to the beach. Ride bicycles, everything's close," Scott said. "You never have to drive too far. Wonderful restaurants, nice people. Great community."

Scott McQuade is CEO of the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau. He told News4Jax several hotels have booked up, but quite a few others have vacancies. The busy holiday weekend is a welcome sight after a “long drought” in business due to COVID-19 related closures, according to Scott.

County spokesman, Matthew Kent, said with COVID-19 still at the forefront, agencies are teaming up to make sure people still follow the rules while having some fun in the sun.

“We’re going to try to follow the governor’s mandate with social distancing,” Kent said. “If we can keep people safe out there, if we can try to do what we can to prevent spreading COVID-19, I think everyone will have a lot better holiday,” he said.

Additional measures will be in place including an extra lifeguard will be on the beach starting Saturday, and at least two police officers will be patrolling all day. Those officers tasked with patrol enforcement will be on four-wheelers, for easy access on the beach.

Scott said he’s looking forward to the long weekend. He added that he believes people will play it safe without having to interact with law enforcement.

“I think everybody is responsible, people understand how serious things are,” Scott said. “At the same time, they want to be able to recreate and things they want to do.”

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources still mandates that social distancing means people who don’t live in the same household stay at least 6 feet apart from each other. It also prohibits group gatherings of over 10 people.