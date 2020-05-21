Information on Clay County coronavirus testing, re-employment services, more

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – The Clay County Local State of Emergency was extended through May 22 and will be extended weekly as necessary. The Clay County Board of County Commissioners’ Division of Emergency Management website Alert.ClayCountyGov.com has a COVID-19 section to provide the most recent COVID-19 updates.

COVID-19 Testing Sites for Clay County

Bear Run Clinic -A free drive through testing site for Clay County residents is open at the Florida Department of Health Bear Run Clinic located at 3229 Bear Run Boulevard, Orange Park.

1. Appointments will be scheduled every 10 minutes, from 8 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

2. To make an appointment, call 877-252-9362.

3. You do not need to have signs or symptoms to be tested.

4. Please bring your Clay County ID and your own pen.

5. Testing forms available at www.alert.claycountygov.com. Forms will also be available on site.

6. If you have not been contacted within 5 days after testing, you may request your results by:

Calling: (850) 583-2419 Monday through Friday 8:00 A.M. through 8:00 P.M. ET Sending an email to: COVID19Results@cdrmhealth.com . You will be prompted to complete an Authorization to Release Information. Please note, the testing lab may contact you with results by an unknown or private number. If your phone settings block these numbers, you may not receive the call.

Additional Testing Locations -You must be symptomatic to do one of the following:

1. If you are insured and have a primary care physician, please contact your physician for evaluation and further direction.

2. If you are uninsured or are insured and meet the criteria for testing, contact CareSpot for instructions. This visit must include an appointment/walk-in appointment with a physician at CareSpot.

CareSpot Middleburg 904-406-8240

CareSpot Orange Park 904-213-0600

3. If you are uninsured or are insured, but don’t have a primary care physician, please contact one of the following clinics regarding their sliding fee scale or if they accept your insurance.

Palms Medical Group Orange Park 904-688-3000

Aza Health Green Cove Springs 904-284-5904

Aza Health Keystone Heights 352-473-6595

Clay County Residents can receive COVID-19 testing at the regional testing facility set up at Lot J at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. Anyone, regardless of age or symptoms, can now be tested at this location. Drive-thru, no appointment and it’s FREE! Max 5 people per vehicle, must have working A/C and windows that open and fully close. Adults need a valid photo ID. Anyone under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian present. Those coming to be tested should be prepared to answer the pre-screening questionnaire. You must remain in your vehicle - No restrooms available on site.

CareerSource Re-Employment Center

Clay County residents looking for a job can meet with CareerSource Northeast Florida representatives at the T. Jesse Godbold Building located at 2463 SR 16 West in Green Cove Springs, 32043.

Appointments will be scheduled Monday through Friday starting at 9 a.m. with the last appointment at 3 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, visit www.careersourcenefl.com and click the “Make An Appointment” button. You’ll then be able to select an appointment time and enter your contact information.

Please know or bring the following information to assist you in completing or updating your Employ Florida Registration: Your valid Social Security number Your valid email address Work history to create (or update) a resumé through the Resumé Builder and assist you with completing the Background Wizard Wear a face mask

If you have been previously registered in Employ Florida and need assistance with your username or password, please contact 904-356-JOBS (5627) prior to your appointment.

The Clay County Board of County Commissioners, County Manager and Emergency Manager will follow all guidelines issued in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Executive Orders in phase one of the Re-Open Florida Plan.

Governor’s Executive Order 20-114

(Emergency Management Extension of Executive Order 20-52- COVID-19 Public Health Emergency) effective May 8, 2020 and extended for 60 days.

Governor’s Executive Order 20-121

(Limited Extension of Mortgage Foreclosure and Eviction Relief) Extends Executive Order 20-94 (Mortgage Foreclosure and Eviction Relief) until 12:01 a.m. on June 2, 2020.

Governor’s Executive Order 20-123

Full Phase 1: Safe. Smart. Step by Step. Plan for Florida’s Recovery

Modifies Executive Order 20-112 so Florida may enter into the FULL PHASE 1 of the Re-Open Florida Plan: By Order of the Governor, effective at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, May 19, 2020:

Clay County restaurants and food establishments may allow on premises consumption of food and beverage, limiting capacity to 50 percent of their building occupancy, or offer outdoor seating, and providing for physical distancing of six feet between parties indoors and out. Parties will be limited to 10 or fewer and bar counters will remain closed to seating.

In-store retail sales establishments in Clay County may open store fronts, operating at no more than 50 percent of their building occupancy and must abide by CDC guidelines.

Gyms and fitness centers can reopen at 50% of their building occupancy beginning Monday May 18, 2020. Equipment should be sanitized after every use. Physical distancing of 6 feet between users should be in place.

Clay County hair salons, barbershops and nail salons reopened on Monday, May 11, 2020. Business must be done by appointment only and safety is of utmost importance.

Elective medical procedures may continue. Clay County hospital and office surgical centers, dental office, orthodontic office, endodontic office and other health care practitioners’ office procedures may resume providing the facility has the capacity meet a surge demand if needed. Offices must have adequate PPE supplies.

Clay County Senior citizens and individuals with significant underlying medical conditions shall continue to stay at home and take measures to limit the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

Clay County will not allow visits to nursing home or long-term care facilities during phase one of the reopening plan to avoid any possible exposure from asymptomatic individuals.

Clay County bars, pubs and nightclubs shall continue to suspend the sale of alcohol for consumption on the premises.

Clay County indoor movie theaters remain closed. Drive-in theaters can operate under CDC guidelines.

Future bookings at Clay County vacation rentals are still prohibited at this time. Clay County is developing a plan for vacation rentals to reopen.

The Clay County Board of County Commissioners is providing limited public access to the County Administration Building. Those wishing to do business with Clay County should call the Clay County Government Switchboard at 904-284-6300.

Clay County will continue to use communications technology such as telephonic and video conferencing for Board and Committee public meetings during the duration of this Executive Order.

Clay County District Schools will continue distance learning through the end of the school year.

Clay County Public Libraries have reopened in a limited capacity. Hours will be daily from 1 – 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

A complete list of all COVID-19 Executive Orders issued by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is located here: https://www.flgov.com/covid-19/.

Food Distribution Sites

Food distribution sites have been relocated to four local Clay County Schools. Registration is required at Alert.ClayCountyGov.com. Registration prior to arrival is encouraged; however, forms will be available on site. Seven-day family food boxes are available on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last. Registering doesn’t guarantee food pick-up. If you have any questions, please call the EOC Call Center at 877-252-9362, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The new schedule and locations are:

Lakeside Jr. High, 2750 Moody Avenue, Orange Park, Fl: Wednesdays, 3-5 p.m.

Lake Asbury Jr. High, 2851 Sandridge Road, Green Cove Springs, Fl: Thursdays, 3-5 p.m.

Wilkinson Jr. High, 5025 CR 218, Middleburg, Fl: Fridays, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Keystone Heights Elementary, 335 SW Pecan Street, Keystone Heights, Fl: Fridays, 5-7 p.m.

Anyone interested in collecting and distributing donations should contact volunteer@claycountygov.com.

Emergency Food Distribution Campaign

The Clay County Chamber of Commerce Foundation is partnering with the Clay County Emergency Operations Center to raise funds to purchase non-perishable food items for families in need. If you would like to contribute to this County-wide effort, please visit the Clay Charmer of Commerce Foundation link at https://www.claychamber.com/store/c3/Help_support_your_neighbors_through_their_coronavirus_challenges..html or call the Emergency Operations Call Center at 877-252-9362 and ask about donating to the Chamber’s Emergency Food Distribution Campaign.

Pet Food Assistance

Clay County Animal Services has donated pet food available for Clay County residents who may be struggling to provide for their pets during this health crisis. Please call the Emergency Operations Call Center at 877-252-9362 to schedule a pickup time at the shelter. Please remain in your vehicle at your scheduled pickup time and staff will bring the pet food to you.

COVID-19 Call Centers

The Clay County Emergency Operations Call Center is available to residents Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. -5 p.m. at 877-252-9362.

The State of Florida Department of Health 24-hour Call Center is available at 866-779-6121.

Emergency Medical Services

All 911 callers will be asked specific questions about symptoms, travel, and contact with a confirmed positive case. It is essential that emergency responders have this information to ensure all safety protocols are in place and that patients receive the needed care as quickly as possible and at a facility that is prepared to treat them.

Government Closures - Municipalities

Green Cove Springs - https://www.greencovesprings.com/ - 904-297-7500 – City Hall building, Police Department Lobby and Public Works building lobby are closed to the public. All departments are available by phone. The City Hall drive-thru is open for those who want to pay their utility bills or permits in person. The City pool is open to the public with a limit of 10 swimmers at one time. Reservations are required to swim, call 904-297-7070 or email greencove@planetswim.org Beginning Friday, May 22, all City playgrounds will be open 7 days per week from sunrise to sunset. The Splash pad at Spring Park will be open and resume normal hours from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. All outdoor sports fields will reopen for organized play beginning July 1, 2020.

Keystone Heights - https://www.keystoneheights.us/ - 352-473-4807- All public restrooms, playground equipment, tennis courts, basketball courts, and the dog park are closed.

Orange Park - www.TownOfOrangePark.com - 904-264-9565 - Town Hall reopened to the public on May 4 with a limit of 10 people at a time in public spaces. Resident are still encouraged to use the online utility payment option. Visit www.TownOfOrangePark.com and click on the “Utility Payments” button in the center of the homepage. Building permits and inspections can also be done through the Town’s website. Town Hall Park, Clarke House Park, Somer’s Sunshine Park and the tennis courts only at the Orange Park Sports and Recreation Park are reopened for exercise and passive use only. Playground equipment and basketball courts remain closed and no pavilion reservations will be taken. The Orange Park Skateboard park remains closed.

For additional information or assistance please contact the Town Clerk by email at crusso@townop.com or phone at (904) 264-9565.

Penney Farms – www.penneyfarmsfl.org - 904-529-9078- The Town of Penney Farms playground park is closed until further notice. Town Hall business will be conducted by appointment only.

Government Closures- Constitutional Officers

Clay County Tax Collector’s Office - https://www.claycountytax.com/ - 904-269-6320 - All office locations have reopened in a limited capacity during regular business hours from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. All customers will be encouraged to wear a mask. One customer per station will be allowed in the building at a time with very limited seating in the lobby area. No lobby seating is available at the Bear Run office.

Please follow physical distancing guidelines and stand 6 feet apart from others if you plan to wait in line outside. No road tests will be performed. Customers requiring road tests must use third party agencies. No concealed weapons permits will be processed at this time. Customers can still complete many transactions online. A drop box is available in the lobby of the County Administration Building for tax payments and tag renewals.

Clay County Property Appraiser – https://ccpao.com/ - 904-269-6305 - Beginning Monday, May 18, 2020, the main office in Green Cove Springs reopened to the public for walk-in service during normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Office visitors are requested to follow physical distancing guidelines. The Orange Park branch will remain closed at this time. A drop box will also be available in the Administration Building lobby. Staff is available by telephone during normal business hours. Submit questions here: https://ccpao.com/contact-us/

Supervisor of Elections – www.ClayElections.gov - 904-269-6350 - Clay County Supervisor of Elections Office has resumed regular operations Monday- Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The office will be open to the public, and customers, in very limited capacity, will be permitted to wait in the lobby. Most tasks may be completed online or over the phone. Customers can register to vote, make updates to their information, find election dates, and more at www.ClayElections.gov . Voters are also encouraged to request Vote by Mail ballots for the August 18 Primary and November 3 General elections.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office - https://www.claysheriff.com/ - Non-Emergency Line: 904-264-6512 Lobbies are closed- call ahead for in person services. Some services have been postponed- full list here: https://www.claysheriff.com/news/clay-county-sheriffs-office-covid-19-response/

Clay County Clerk of Court & Clay County Courthouse – www.clayclerk.com Visit www.clayclerk.com or call (904) 269-6302, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 a.m. for general information regarding available Clerk’s Office services; limited/restricted entry rules apply through July 2, 2020. . Many court functions like electronic notifications of criminal court hearings (E-Notify), e-filing of court documents, payment plan applications, and online payments (nCourt) can be accomplished online at www.clayclerk.com The Clerk’s Orange Park Branch office, located at 1478 Park Avenue, is now open for limited in-person services, i.e. passport applications and marriage licenses by appointment only. Call (904) 541-2784 to make an appointment. The recommended COVID-19 health screening for entry is conducted at both the main courthouse in Green Cove Springs and at the Orange Park Branch office. The Clerk’s Middleburg and Keystone Heights branch offices remain closed. o A secure outside drop-box at the Orange Park Branch is now open for the submission of documents for Recording, court filings and payments for citations/fines, please no cash. The Supreme Court has suspended Florida jury trials through July 2. Only those court-ordered to appear, scheduled for an appointment with the Clerk’s Office or involved in a safety-related emergency will be allowed to enter our offices. Petitions for Domestic Violence Injunctions are now available on our website – please visit www.clayclerk.com for access to forms and completion directions.



Government Closures- Board of County Commissioners

All Clay County Board and Committee Meetings will be held virtually through the Microsoft Teams platform. Members of the public are invited to attend meetings by viewing on Comcast Channel 260 or as streamed live from the Clay County website at www.claycountygov.com or on the Clay County, FL Government Facebook page at www.facebook.com\ClayCtyBcc, or by listening to the meeting telephonically (904) 552-4094 or (833) 450-2718 (Toll-free). Additional instructions regarding viewing of and participation in public meetings can be requested by emailing publicrecords@claycountygov.com. Copies of meeting agendas are available at www.claycountygov.com/about-us/agendas-minutes.

The Board of County Commissioners of Clay County, Florida will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at 4:00 p.m., by Microsoft Teams. Use Conference ID 286 669 698# to listen to the meeting telephonically. To be heard at the meeting for public comment or for a public hearing item, please register telephonically at (904) 529-4114, commencing on May 26, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. and prior to the public comment item or the public hearing item for which you wish to be heard.

Those wishing to do business with Clay County should call the Clay County Government Switchboard at 904-284-6300. You will be prompted to select a County department or Constitutional Officer. You may also call the County department directly: Building Department: 904-529-5394 Health Department: 904-529-3784 Planning & Zoning: 904-541-3814 SHIP: 904-278-4700 Code Enforcement, no public appointments. Please call 904-284-6310 or email Code.enforcement@claycountygov.com Engineering and Public Works: 904-284-6335 Clay County Animal Services: 904-269-6342 UF/IFAS Extension: 904-284-6355

A secure drop box for payments and paperwork is located in the main lobby of the Clay County Administrative Building at 477 Houston Street in Green Cove Springs.

Website Survey -Clay County is redoing their website and wants to hear from you! Please take a few moments and complete this short survey, -Clay County is redoing their website and wants to hear from you! Please take a few moments and complete this short survey, https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/F7KPQ6B , about the current County website, www.claycountygov.com , and what you’d like to see in the new site. We look forward to hearing from you and appreciate your help in making the website better to serve you.

Clay County Parks Reopening Plan

Beginning Friday, May 22, all playground equipment at Clay County Parks will be open for use during regular hours (Sunrise to Sunset).

Friday, June 5, Camp Chowenwaw will be open for overnight camping. The day-use facilities including the Big Cabin at Camp Chowenwaw will be avaible for use beginning July 1. Call 904-259-8058 or email BeginningCamp Chowenwaw will be open for overnight camping. The day-use facilities including the Big Cabin at Camp Chowenwaw will be avaible for use beginning July 1. Call 904-259-8058 or email Camp.Chowenwaw@ClayCountyGov.com to reserve a campsite or facility at the park.

Beginning July 1, 2020: All Clay County basketball courts and multipurpose fields will reopen for public use. Athletic Associations will be able to resume practices and games if approved by their governing body. Clay County park facilities and pavilions will be accepting reservations now for day-use beginning on July 1, 2020. Email Parksandrecreation@claycountygov.com to make your reservations to use the pavilions at Ronnie Van Zant, Foxmeadow, Moody, or Hunter- Douglas Parks, or the Fairgrounds, on or after July 1. All other park facilities will be open for day-use on or after July 1, but reservations are not required.



Physical distancing of 6 feet between people and all other CDC guidelines should be followed when using parks, facilities or pavilions.

Clay County Libraries Reopening Plan

Tuesday, May 26, all Clay County library branches will be open from 1-6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Call 904-541-2758 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. or email at Beginningall Clay County library branches will be open from 1-6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Call 904-541-2758 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. or email at libraryinfo@claycountygov.com for more information. Indoor browsing will be allowed but capacity will be limited to less than 50% of building occupancy. Patrons will not be allowed indoors to browse until May 26. Visit the library’s website at www.insignia.claycountygov.com/Library/Home to browse titles of books, DVD’s and much more. Check out limits will return to 15 items per card, 50 per family. Access to public computers will be allowed in one-hour sessions. Self-service printing and copying services will resume. Patrons can use the free Wi-Fi from the parking lot. Physical distancing guidelines will be followed at all library branches. No on-site gatherings permitted. Study and meeting rooms remain unavailable to the public. Library programing will be limited to a virtual format. Self-service printing and copying services will resume.



Clay County Animal Services Reopening Plan

Beginning Tuesday, May 26 , gates at the shelter in Green Cove Springs will be open from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Lobby access will remain restricted, please check in at the tent near the entrance. Appointments will be required to access the shelter and can be made in advance or on site. Appointments for stray intakes are available from 10 am. – 2 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Adoption, owner reclaim, and fee payment appointments are available from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. CCAS will not be accepting owner surrenders at this time. Please email CCAS staff at clayadoptions@claycountygov.com or call the shelter at 904-269-6342 to schedule an appointment.



Curbside Solid Waste Collection

Curbside Collection services for garbage, yard waste and recyclables in Clay County will continue to operate as scheduled. Place bagged garbage, recycling, and yard debris curbside the night before your designated pick up day. Trucks may arrive earlier than usual in some areas due to staggered shifts. If your items are not picked up on your designated day, check the waste for an information tag to see if an issue was identified preventing the collection. If no tag is present, please report the missed service at https://www.claycountygov.com/departments/environmental-services/report-an-environmental-issue or call Advanced Disposal directly to report a missed collection service at 904-695-0500.

Recyclables should be placed securely in the recycle bin and not bagged.

Residents are encouraged to utilize curbside collection services to avoid unnecessary trips and long lines at the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility.

Clay County District Schools - School District Call Center 904-336-0090- CCDSCallCenter@myoneclay.net

Clay County District Schools will continue distance learning through the end of the school year.

Registration for Chromebook distribution here: https://www.oneclay.net/domain/5434

Distance learning resources are available online at oneclay.net/coronavirus

Clay District Schools Meals Service will be one mealtime from 11a.m. – 1 p.m. which will include a lunch and a breakfast for the next day.

Visit https://www.oneclay.net/domain/5409 for details and a list of schools providing meal service.

Florida Department of Health in Clay County

Florida Department of Health in Clay County - http://clay.floridahealth.gov/ - 904-529-2800

The DOH-Clay Administration building lobby in Green Cove Springs will open with limited capacity beginning Monday, May 18, 2020. Offices will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. All customers entering the building are encouraged to wear a mask. One customer is permitted to enter the lobby at a time. Call 904-529-2800 option 5 upon arrival. You may call prior to arrival for an appointment.

Birth and death certificate applications can be printed and completed prior to arrival by visiting our website at http://clay.floridahealth.gov/ and click Certificates. Clients can also receive Florida Birth and Death Certificates by mail through www.vitalchek.com

Bear Run Clinic located at 3229 Bear Run Boulevard, Orange Park will remain open regular hours, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The Department of Health’s Women, Infant and Children’s (WIC) – 904-529-2800 Offices are closed to walk in traffic through May 31. WIC can provide most services by phone, curbside and electronically. Please call the WIC office to verify what service you need.

Mental Health

Most insurance providers now allow Telemental Health resources. Contact your insurance provider to find a counselor in your area or call Clay Behavioral Health at 904-291-5561. Medicare and Medicaid have also opened this service.

Senior Centers - Call your local Senior Center for assistance.

To-Go meals will be provided Monday –Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the client’s registered center. Call 904-284-3134 for any additional information.