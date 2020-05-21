Driver injured after crash involving ATV

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said someone was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Wednesday after a crash on Powhattan Street in the New Town neighborhood.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to the scene at about 6:35 p.m.

The crash involved an all-terrain vehicle and another car. A neighbor told News4Jax that he was outside when he saw the driver of the ATV collide with a Chevy Impala.

State law prohibits the operation of ATVs on public streets and carries the penalty of a traffic citation.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.