Primitive tent camping reopens Friday in Northeast Florida, around state

The wild, scenic lands of the St. Johns River Water Management District will reopen for camping reservations beginning at 1 p.m. Friday.

The sites include Bayard Conservation Area in Green Cove Springs, Black Creek Ravines in Middleburg, Moses Creek Conservation Area in St. Augustine and Murphy Island Conservation Area in Satsuma.

Both first-come/first-serve and reservable campsites will be open for primitive tent camping only in the district’s wild, natural, scenic lands.

Camping is allowed only at designated locations. No travel trailers, campers or RVs are allowed. Many campsites are in remote areas. Some offer limited amenities such as portable toilets, picnic tables and non-potable water.

Reservable campsites require a reservation 24 hours in advance and a permit from the district. To view reservable camping sites and to make a reservation, visit the district’s online camping reservation system.

The district reminds visitors to follow all social distancing and health advisories. Take drinking water, insect repellent and hand sanitizer.

Camping areas on district lands have been closed since March 20 following guidance from the state of Florida and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.