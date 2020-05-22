Extra lifeguards on duty as beaches prepare for Memorial Day weekend

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Many people took advantage of the nice weather on Friday at Jacksonville Beach.

“It’s nice to get out for a change,” said Ron Vorpe.

Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue will have extra lifeguards on duty over the holiday weekend.

“We’re expecting large crowds, like the last several weekends, since we opened back up,” said Capt. Rob Emahiser. “This being a holiday weekend, I’d expect an even larger crowd.”

Emahiser said since reopening, most people are following the social distancing guidelines. This weekend, he said there could be strong rip currents and he is urging people to swim near a lifeguard.

“Be safe, don’t swim alone and if you don’t know how to swim or you’re not an expert swimmer, consider staying out of the water,” said Emahiser.

Some beachgoers told News4Jax they will not go to the beach because crowds are expected.