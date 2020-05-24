First Coast YMCA locations to reopen Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The First Coast YMCA will reopen its 14 locations on Monday, May 25, with operating hours from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The YMCA will welcome back members at its Northeast Florida locations a week after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gave gyms and fitness centers the green light to open back up at 50% capacity.

The YMCA said it will open in a phased approach and implement new policies and procedures to ensure the safety of everyone at its branches, including:

The Y will limit facility capacity and class size to meet social distancing guidelines.

Y employees, except Rescue Ready lifeguards and Group Exercise instructors teaching class, must wear face masks. Members will be encouraged to wear face masks.

Health assessments, including a quick survey and temperature check, will be required for everyone at the Y.

Members will be asked to sanitize or wash their hands before and after a workout and clean equipment with disinfectant wipes provided by the facility before and after use.

The Y has also implemented new stringent cleaning protocols including frequent disinfecting of equipment and high-touch surfaces. The Y will only use cleaning products that meet the Environmental Protection Agency’s criteria for use against COVID-19.

New branch hours will begin Tuesday, May 26, with the time frame of 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. encouraged for vulnerable populations, including active older adults.

The YMCA said it will continue to evaluate how it can best serve the community while prioritizing safety amid the coronavirus pandemic.