LifeSouth in critical need of blood donations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – LifeSouth is in critical need of blood donations due to the impact of COVID-19.

“Unfortunately, most of our businesses that have blood drives have been closed due to COVID-19, so we’re primarily relying on retail and smaller businesses,” said Karen Patterson, community development coordinator for LifeSouth Community Blood Centers. “Right now, as people are driving more, there are more car accidents, there are surgeries that are getting scheduled so right now we really need donations.”

LifeSouth needs donors of all blood types, especially Type O and Type B donors.

On Thursday, a LifeSouth bloodmobile was outside Memorial Hospital. Angela Kuehl and her son donated, which she said she does several times a year.

“Giving blood to me is something that is selfless," said Kuehl. “It’s very easy to do.”

When people arrive at a blood drive site to donate, LifeSouth said there are several precautions in place to ensure a safe environment during the coronavirus pandemic. There will be a temperature check, extra cleaning procedures and social distancing requirements.

LifeSouth is a nonprofit community blood bank serving many hospitals in Northeast Florida, including Memorial Hospital, Orange Park Medical Center, Wolfson Children’s Hospital and several Baptist Health locations.

The nonprofit’s donation center is at 7840 Baymeadows Way. The company’s bloodmobiles will also be out at several locations this week: