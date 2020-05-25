Jacksonville Zoo welcomes adorable new resident
New resident alert!
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Zoo has a new resident!
Last week, a pudu fawn was born on exhibit in Wild Florida, the zoo announced on Monday.
The mom and fawn are currently off exhibit to give them time to bond.
Both are doing great. We can’t wait to see them!
🚨 New Resident Alert 🚨— Jacksonville Zoo (@jacksonvillezoo) May 25, 2020
Photo by Lynde N, Senior Mammal Keeper pic.twitter.com/WkmckjKzJC
