Jacksonville Zoo welcomes adorable new resident

New resident alert!

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Photo by Lynde N, Senior Mammal Keeper
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Zoo has a new resident!

Last week, a pudu fawn was born on exhibit in Wild Florida, the zoo announced on Monday.

The mom and fawn are currently off exhibit to give them time to bond.

Both are doing great. We can’t wait to see them!

