Investigators asking for information after man dies in crash on West Beaver Street

Published: May 26, 2020, 6:27 am Updated: May 26, 2020, 6:38 am

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a man died after a vehicle crash on W. Beaver Street.

A spokesperson said the man was taken to the hospital when responders first arrived on the scene but succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

JSO did not say how many vehicles were involved in the crash, provide details on how the crash might have happened, or give the man’s identity.

Investigators were notified of the crash and are asking anyone with information to contact the JSO at 630-0500, Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.