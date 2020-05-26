Foul play suspected after man found critically injured at Jacksonville auto shop

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found with critical injuries Monday evening at the Moran’s Auto Connection, near west 12th street on Edgewood Avenue, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO said a 51-year-old man was found lying on the ground with a head injury around 6:30 p.m.

He was given CPR on the scene and taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Due to the nature of his injuries, a homicide unit is investigating possible foul play.

JSO said the man’s injury does not appear to be caused by a gunshot.

No other details about the incident were released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 630-0500 or provide tips anonymously via CrimeStoppers.