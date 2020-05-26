Orange Park reopens all parks, playgrounds, skate park

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – Orange Park families have a reason to smile as the coronavirus lockdown continues to ease.

Beginning Tuesday, the town of Orange Park will fully reopen all town parks, including all playgrounds and the Skateboard Park.

These parks include:

Town Hall Park & Playground located at 2042 Park Ave.

Clarke House Park located at 1039 Kingsley Ave.

Orange Park Sports & Recreation Park located at 1101 Gano Ave. This park encompasses the ball fields, tennis courts and playground areas.

Orange Park Skateboard Park located at 1006 Fromhart St.

TC Miller Community Center & Recreation Park located at 440 McIntosh Ave.

Somer’s Sunshine Park located at the corner of Gano Ave. and DeBarry Ave.

All park hours are sunrise to sunset except for the Skateboard Park which is open 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. weather permitting.

Physical distancing of 6 feet between people and all other CDC guidelines should be followed when using parks, facilities or pavilions. Pavilions are open for use on a first-come, first-served basis. Reservations will be accepted beginning June 20, 2020, and can be made via the online scheduling system: https://topparkreservations.as.me/.

Organized athletic associations must submit a safety plan for approval to the Town of Orange Park Events & Recreation Department.

For more information about town parks, visit bit.ly/TOPParkRentals.