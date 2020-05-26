Russell Tillis ruled competent for trial

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Russell Tillis has been ruled competent for prosecution following a two-day mental evaluation hearing.

The ruling was made after Judge Mark Borello heard four psychologists who examined Tillis.

Tillis, 59, is charged in the kidnap, murder and dismemberment of Joni Gunter. Police said the woman’s remains were found in the yard of his Southside home in 2016 while Tillis was in jail on unrelated charges.

RELATED: Russell Tillis admits killing, dismembering captive women in jailhouse confession

The case has dragged on for years as Tillis has fought with his lawyers. He’s now on his 11th and 12th attorneys, and he’s trying to get rid of one of them. Tillis has filed detailed motions himself again and again in the case.

The trial was reset for Aug. 10. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.