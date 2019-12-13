Russell Tillis admits killing and dismembering captive women in jailhouse confession

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jury selection in the murder trial of Russell Tillis is scheduled to begin Jan. 13, but there is one key piece of evidence Tillis does not want jurors to hear -- a jailhouse confession.

Tillis is charged with killing Joni Gunter. Her dismembered remains were found buried in Tillis’ backyard in 2016. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Tills, who has filed a motion to suppress a recording of a confession.

That motion put the confession in the public record, making it possible for News4Jax to obtain a copy of it.

The confession was recorded in February 2016 by another inmate, Sammie Evans, but Tillis said Evans gave him directions to provide a rehearsed confession, using a notepad to communicate while they were being recorded. Tillis said Evans misled detectives into believing the conversation was recorded without Tillis knowing.

A judge will rule ahead of jury selection on Tillis’ request to suppress the confession.