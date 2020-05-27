Deputies: 2 injured after crash involving bicycle on US 1

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were injured, one critically, in a crash Wednesday involving a bicycle on U.S. 1, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

The Florida Highway Patrol website shows it happened about 11:10 a.m. near Regalo Road.

It’s unclear exactly what happened, but a photo of the scene shows a bicycle on the ground and a vehicle that overturned.

The Sheriff’s Office said the critical patient will be flown to a hospital and the other one will be taken by ambulance.