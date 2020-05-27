Police: Man dead after high-speed chase on I-10

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man has died after he was involved in a high-speed police pursuit on Interstate 10 on Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officer Christian Hancock said police responded to calls about an erratic driver in a parking lot off of I-95 and Lem Turner Road. Hancock said the driver was accused of nearly hitting a pedestrian.

According to Hancock, when officers tried to make contact with the driver, he drove off at a high-rate of speed. Officers followed the man as he drove southbound on I-95 and then continued onto I-10 headed west.

Just before the Chaffee Road exit, the car leading the pursuit left the roadway for an unknown reason, hitting a concrete utility pole, police said.

Hancock said officers pulled the man from his car and performed life-saving procedures, but the man died at the scene. He was not identified.