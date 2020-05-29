Against all odds: Jacksonville homeless student to graduate as valedictorian, attend college

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If anyone knows what it’s like to overcome, it’s A. Philip Randolph Career Academies senior Martin Folsom.

Despite being homeless and having spent time living in shelters with his mother, Folsom served as class president his freshman through senior year, and is is set to graduate at the top of his class as valedictorian.

Duval County Public Schools highlighted Folsom on its website.

“It’s been a rocky road, a lot of hardships," Folsom said. "But seeing myself now about to graduate, about to go to college — it feels good knowing all the stuff I’ve done was worth it.”

Folsom now plans to study accounting and finance at Valdosta State.

