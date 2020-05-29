People in Jacksonville expected to join national ‘I Can’t Breathe’ protests

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – People in Jacksonville are expected to join many other people across the nation Saturday, protesting recent violent events involving police officers -- primarily the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

They’re called the “I Can’t Breathe” protests, referring to some of the last words Floyd spoke while an officer had his knee on Floyd’s neck. In Jacksonville, organizers are calling it the “Motorcade Caravan for Justice," meaning participants will stay in their cars.

On Friday, Minnesota authorities said the police officer who was seen on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck was arrested and charged with murder.

Saturday’s protest in Jacksonville is planned to be held in the vacant lot across from the Police Memorial Building on Bay Street. Ben Frazier, leader of the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville, is spearheading the protest.

“While things have occurred in different cities far away from Jacksonville Florida, we think that Jacksonville has the very same issues,” Frazier said. “We think the local administration, more precisely the sheriff, the mayor, the State Attorney’s Office have totally disregarded the feelings of the people of color in the city as it relates to releasing body cam video, for example.”

A request for comment from Sheriff Mike Williams regarding the protest was not immediately returned Friday afternoon.

RELATED: Northeast Florida police vigilant as tensions rise over man’s death in Minneapolis