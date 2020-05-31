Clean up begins after night of violent protests in downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was a quiet Sunday morning in downtown Jacksonville as crews began cleaning up the mess left behind from a protest that erupted Saturday night.

Multiple buildings in the downtown area were left vandalized with graffiti and smashed windows.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrived to back up cleaning crews who worked to remove shattered glass where protesters smashed in a window at the Jessie Ball Dupont Center on East Adams and Ocean Streets.

Crews cleaning up shattered glass & smashed windows after violence erupted in Jax yesterday. City officials say in an effort to ensure safety of all its canceling appointments today for mortgage, rent & utility relief program as well as coronavirus testing at Lot J today.

Around the corner at the Florida Theater, milk protesters used to neutralize tear gas that was deployed by JSO in an effort to control the crowds was left behind.

Mayor Lenny Curry acknowledged the protest that began at 3 p.m. on Saturday started peacefully in the parking lot across from JSO headquarters with about 1,200 people but took a violent turn when many people went home and about 200 people hung around and began to confront police.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said protesters vandalized several police cars, attempted to light them on fire, broke windows and injured officers.

“We had one officer who was stabbed or slashed in the neck and is currently at the hospital," Williams said. "So with that, we’ve responded with our mobile field force, we have SWAT elements out here, as you can imagine, we have a number of additional officers out here. We’re also continuing to follow a lot of social media activity about other potential hotspots in the city. Most of those have not come to fruition, although we are responding and preparing for that.”

The protests in Jacksonville were part of another night of unrest in every corner of the country that left charred and shattered landscapes in dozens of American cities Sunday as years of festering frustrations over the mistreatment of African Americans at the hands of police boiled over in expressions of rage met with tear gas and rubber bullets.

Ben Frazier, leader of the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville who helped organize the peaceful protests, said Sunday morning he wants to divorce himself and the group from any violence that took place Saturday night.

“We ended a successful family-friendly event. In fact, so freely that many children were a part of our protest,” Frazier said. “It’s unfortunate that it turned ugly after that, but we want to be clear that opposition as an organization that Northside Coalition of Jacksonville is that we practice and adhere to the non-violent principles as espoused by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.”

Frazier said he wants to make sure people are focused on why the march had to take place to begin with.

“What we’re looking at is excessive use of force, which is violence on the part of a paramilitary organization in this town called JSO. We’re looking at violence against people of color and communities that are being directed by the Sheriff. We’re telling you that there’s something wrong, but nobody is listening,” he said.

Jacksonville officials said in an effort to ensure the safety of all, Sunday appointments for the Mortgage, Rent and Utility Relief Program have been canceled.

Anyone who had an appointment Sunday with the last name that begins with letter A through M, the appointment will be at the same time next Saturday at the Ed Ball Building on Hogan Street. For Sunday appointments for names N through Z, those will take place next Sunday.

Also, coronavirus testing at Lot J has been canceled.

JSO is on scene at the Duval County Courthouse ahead of a Black Lives Matter protest. No protesters are here yet. A barricade is set up blocking people from the entrance of the courthouse. JSO says if you're not participating in the protest, avoid downtown.

JSO said it will be providing security Sunday morning for a planned protest organized by Black Lives Matter near the Duval County Courthouse.

“We ask citizens who are not participating in this event to avoid the downtown area at this time. We will continue to provide updates on our social media platforms,” JSO said.

Also Sunday, a peaceful caravan and justice for George Floyd protest is expected to happen in St. Augustine. It’s hosted by The Women’s March Alliance of North Florida.